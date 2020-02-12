Lakeland Fire Department teams up with SPCA Florida to make greeting cards

LAKELAND, Fla. — Adorable, cute and cuddly; will for sure keep you warm this holiday season.
Yes, the pets on these holiday cards are pretty cute, too.
Lakeland firefighters are at it again but this year instead of teaming up with SPCA Florida to put out a Rescued Pets Calander, they are doing something different.
Instead of showing off pups and pecks for every month of the year, there will be firefighters and furry friends on holiday greeting cards.
Rescue Pet Holiday Greeting cards are available for $10. The packs include five unique greeting cards, five premium envelopes, and a bonus card featuring firefighter Santa Claus.
This is the sixth year the Lakeland Fire Department and SPCA Florida have teamed up and 100 percent of the money raised goes to help animals in need.
You can get a greeting card online here or in person at the SPCA Florida campus and the Lakeland Fire Department Administration Building.
