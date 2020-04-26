COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One alligator caught the attention of drivers and the Florida Highway Patrol Sunday morning as it took a stroll along a Florida highway.

The Southwest FHP shared a video of a rather large gator walking along the shoulder in Collier County. Where? Seemingly the most appropriately named place-- Alligator Alley.

For anyone unfamiliar, Alligator Alley is the stretch of I-75 that runs from coast to coast.

While this "large" gator was a sight to see, troopers were happy it was obeying traffic laws. "Way to at least stay in the grass shoulder and out of the travel lanes!" The FHP joked on Twitter.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission mating season in Florida begins in early April and could continue into June

The FWC recommends never feeding alligators and keeping your distance from them at all times. If you are concerned about a gator you can call the FWC's nuisance alligator hotline at 866-392-4286.

