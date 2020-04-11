Florida deputies find huge snake next to road

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — Finding a large snake beside the road isn't really something you want to see during your drive.
Motorists in Islamorada saw the snake while driving along US-1 and called deputies. When they arrived, authorities say the snake was dead.
They don't know where it came from.
While the species of snake wasn't specified, Florida Fish and Wildlife says invasive snake species such as the Burmese python "negatively impacts native wildlife" and is regularly found in South Florida.
If you find a Burmese python or other nonnative invasive reptiles, there are ways to humanely kill them without a permit or hunting license, the FWC says. For humane ways of getting rid of the invasive Burmese python, click here.
