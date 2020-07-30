x
Leatherback turtle rescued off the coast of New Jersey

A U.S. Coast Guard crew used poles to free the animal from an entanglement.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A leatherback turtle in the Atlantic is doing just swimmingly after being rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews from an entanglement. 

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan spotted the turtle wrapped up off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Using poles, a three-person crew worked to free the approximately 6-foot, 500-pound turtle.

According to NOAA, all leatherback turtle populations are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. Threats facing the species include incidental capture in fishing gear and harvest of leatherback eggs and adults.

