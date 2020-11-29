x
Local shelter needs help finding new homes for rescue dogs

Suncoast Animal League says it is 'wall-to-wall' with medium and large breed dogs.
Credit: Suncoast Animal League

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Looking to make a furry addition to your family? Well, Suncoast Animal League says it has plenty of options for you.

The Palm Harbor shelter is putting out the call to social media to help them find homes for its medium and large breeds which have the shelter "wall-to-wall" in terms of capacity.

"We are stuffed, but it's not because of a Thanksgiving turkey or anything. We have a lot of dogs at the shelter," Executive Director Rick Chaboudy said in a video posted on Facebook

If you do not want to adopt, you can foster a pet to give it a comfortable place to stay until it finds its fur-ever home.

Suncoast Animal League is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday - Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone looking for more information can contact them at Adoptions@SuncoastAnimalLeague.org.

