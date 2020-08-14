Houston Zoo releases loggerhead turtle after months of rehab

The family that found the sick turtle in Galveston three months ago was invited to watch it released back into the Gulf.

HOUSTON — An endangered loggerhead sea turtle was released into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday by the Houston Zoo and its rescuers after months of rehabilitation.

The Longmore family found the turtle while they were having a beach day in Galveston. It appeared to be dead until it started moving.

They flipped it onto its belly and called the Texas sea turtle hotline, 1-866-TURTLE-5.

A Zoo sea turtle rescuer showed up and took the turtle to be treated.

The turtle was found severely anemic and was kept by the Houston Zoo sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation team. They treated it with antiparasitic, antibiotic, vitamins, iron and pain medications. For three months, they cared for the turtle as it built up its strength, blood cell counts, and body weight.

The loggerhead turtle is one of five kinds of sea turtles from the Gulf of Mexico, all of which are considered either threatened or endangered. Sea turtle populations are slowly recovering thanks to the collaborative effort of scientists, non-profits, universities, grass roots organizations and many dedicated people.