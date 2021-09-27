Matthew was flown by private plane Sunday to live at a conservation facility on South Padre Island, Texas.

MARATHON, Fla. — We love to see a happy ending!

Matthew the loggerhead sea turtle now has a new home at a conservation facility in Texas. The 230-pound female (Yes, she is a she!) took a nearly 5-hour flight from the Middle Keys to South Padre Island, Texas.

Back in May 2020, Matthew arrived at "Turtle Hospital" in Marathon, Florida after suffering injuries to her shell back. A boat strike left her unable to dive and hunt for food — a condition termed “bubble butt syndrome” by the hospital’s rehabilitation staff. Matthew was named after one of her rescuers before they determined her sex.

"Turtles Fly Too" assisted in her journey. The nonprofit works with general aviation pilots who donate their planes, fuel and time to provide emergency transport for endangered species.

“She’s being transported to Sea Turtle Inc. in South Padre Island because she’s unable to dive,” said Bette Zirkelbach, the Turtle Hospital’s general manager, who accompanied Matthew during her flight. “That makes her non-releasable and she will act as an ambassador for her species there at the Texas facility where they see lots of visitors.”

The marine reptile joins other rehabilitated, non-releasable turtle patients at Sea Turtle Inc., located on the Gulf of Mexico. The organization’s conservation outreach programs are designed to raise public awareness about sea turtles and the threats to their survival.