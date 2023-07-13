Burmese python in Florida sets new record as longest-ever captured

The snake was captured in Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida.

NAPLES, Fla. — The longest-ever captured Burmese python sets a new record in Florida, according to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

The non-profit organization says the female python was captured by a 22-year-old and a group of python hunters in Big Cypress National Preserve.

Jake Waleri, who was part of a group of hunters at the time of the capture, told the organization that he wanted to bring in the snake to get the full scope of the size of their catch.

The official results were 19 feet and 125 pounds, making their catch officially the longest ever documented.

The conservancy said the previous record in Florida was 18 feet, 9 inches.

“We brought the snake to the Conservancy to be officially measured and documented. We wanted to donate this find to science," Waleri told the conservancy.

“It’s awesome to be able to make an impact on South Florida’s environment. We love this ecosystem and try to preserve it as much as possible.”

“We had a feeling that these snakes get this big and now we have clear evidence," Ian Easterling, conservancy biologist said in a statement.

"Her genetic material may prove valuable for an eventual understanding of the founding population of South Florida. We will be collecting measurements and samples that will be distributed to our research collaborators.”

In August, both professional and novice snake hunters have a chance to break this new record during the 2023 Florida Python Challenge.

The 10-day competition runs Aug. 4–13 with a grand prize of $10,000 going to the participant who removes the most pythons, plus smaller prizes for additional categories.