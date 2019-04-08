COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Holy cow, indeed: A cattle drive Friday in Colorado suddenly turned into a rush to get a longhorn steer under control.

KKTV-TV reports the steer took a wrong turn and escaped the drive, running into a building. People were seen on video trying to keep the animal indoors, but they opened them to allow the animal to be caught.

"I was out watching the Ride for Brand Cattle Drive and I had recorded all of the activity as they were coming by and it was over," Amber Keller told the TV station.

"Then at one point I heard some yelling and I saw people kinda scrambling around and so I picked up my phone and started recording and what you see is that one of the longhorns just got loose from the group."

WATCH: Longhorn steer gets loose in crowd watching cattle drive event

Bob Book, a co-chair for the cattle drive, took control of the animal.

"You just do what you need to do, you know," Book said. "I mean she’s loose and get her caught.

"Whatever it takes."

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.