LARGO, Fla. — If you’re looking for some-bunny to love this Valentine’s Day, meet Rose!

She’s an active 2-year-old rabbit who already has been spayed and microchipped. She’s at the SPCA Tampa Bay right now but is looking for her forever home.

Starting Valentine’s Day through Feb. 17, the SPCA Tampa Bay adoption fees will be waived for all bunnies at the shelter.

You can meet Rose and all the adoptable bunnies at the SPCA Tampa Bay at 9099 130th Ave. N in Largo. You can find more information at spcatampabay.org.

