My pet just ate a lovebug. Are they going to be OK?

Lovebug season is getting into full swing. So we asked a veterinarian if the pesky insects are safe for your pets to consume.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's lovebug season and soon it'll seem like those pesky insects are everywhere.

And while they can spell bad news about your car's paint, what happens if your furry friend gets ahold of them and decides to have a lovebug snack?

We took the question — are lovebugs safe for dogs (and cats) to eat? — to a veterinarian and this is what Dr. Denise Ginex at South Tampa Veterinary Care had to say:

"Lovebugs are not harmful or dangerous. They are just extra protein if your pet eats them! But as always, moderation is the key. Any excess ingestion of an unusual protein can cause GI upset."

So, yes, your pets should be fine if they munch on lovebugs, but they shouldn't make a feast out of them.

Remember what we said about the "dangers" to your car? Turns out the mating bugs are acidic and can destroy your car's coat and paint.

To help you make it through the bi-annual emergence of lovebugs, here are some helpful tips and tricks.

No. 1: Act fast. You can get a car wash, put an extra layer of wax on as a protective layer, use a wet dryer sheet to swab off the bugs or a wet paper towel and soap.

“Don’t leave love bugs splattered on your car for more than one day,” Mister Car Wash on Gandy Boulevard manager Jeff Fickies previously told 10 Tampa Bay. “Because they are acidic and will slowly destroy your coat and paint.”

No. 2: Avoid oily options like baby oil, degreaser and cooking spray. They won't help get rid of the lovebugs and instead will streak your car.

"I would personally use a soft sponge and water,” Fickies added.