Man arrested with live alligator in car

Police say the man admitted to having the reptile under the floorboard of his car while he was getting arrested.

ANDERSON, Calif. — Police were dispatched to reports of a possible drunk driver — only to realize the guy wasn't drunk but was a wanted man.

Oh, and officers say he happened to have a live alligator in his car.

It's something that sounds like it would happen in Florida; but, surprisingly, this time it went down in Northern California.

Officers say they approached the driver on Feb. 8. They identified him as 29-year-old Tyler Watson, of Redding, California.

While an evaluation revealed Watson was not impaired, police say they did discover that he had an active felony warrant for his arrest for violating his probation.

So, officers arrested Watson, only for him to mention one small detail: he had a live alligator in the floorboard of his car.

"Officers looked into the vehicle and found there was in fact a live alligator," the Anderson Police Department wrote on Facebook.

How did the little guy get in there? Police say Watson told them the alligator belonged to a friend of his, but that friend got arrested a week ago, so he's been caring for the animal ever since.

Watson was booked into the Shasta County Jail and, according to police, will face additional criminal charges for unlawful possession of the alligator.