TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is rejoicing after an arrested was made in an animal cruelty case of a dog in its care.

According to the rescue, Atlas was found abandoned in a field back in February with his hind legs tied together, glue poured in his ears and shot by a BB gun. On Tuesday, the Creek County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest.

According to deputies, 18-year-old Daniel Williams was arrested on animal cruelty charges after confessing.

There also seemed to be some type of chemical dumped on his face, ears and Atlas appeared to have his ears partially burned or cut off, according to the rescue.

“I have tears in my eyes and can barely see what I’m typing at the moment to know that we got JUSTICE FOR ATLAS,” the Humane Society of Tulsa wrote on Facebook.

It has been a long journey for their staff and Atlas since he was taken into their care.

Rescue cares for abused dog

According to the rescue, they completed x-rays, surgeries and hours of work removing the glue from his ears.

Through it all, they saID Atlas was just happy for the help:

“From the moment we met him, he wasn’t mean, vicious or protectively aggressive. He just wanted help and warmed up to us as he realized we were there to help,” the rescue wrote.

Atlas still has some recovery ahead of him according to the rescue, but right now they are taking things one step at a time.

“We did it Atlas. We did it! There are more good people than bad,” the rescue wrote on Facebook.



RELATED: 24 flea-infested cats rescued from garage in Spring Hill

RELATED: 25 huskies recovering after being rescued from awful living conditions

RELATED: Man who stabbed dog in face gets 10 years probation

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter