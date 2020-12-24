x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Animals

Man rescues deer from icy pond days before Christmas

The man slid the deer to safety, and it was all caught on video.
Credit: EEI_Tony, Getty Images
A white-tailed deer buck, stock image.

CRANMOOR, Wis. — Editor's Note: The picture above is a file image. Video of the deer rescue can be found at the bottom of this article.

More proof that the Christmas spirit is alive and well comes in the form of a man helping a doe trapped on an icy pond. 

According to a Facebook post, Gil Lancour of Cranmoor, Wis., saw the deer stuck out in the middle of a pond just days before Christmas. And, she couldn't stand up on her own! 

Lancour told News 9 that he wanted to help the deer and walked out onto the ice and sat with her for a bit before pushing her off the ice. 

Video shows her stumbling to safety and scampering off into the woods. You can watch the rescue below!

RELATED: 2 passengers open Delta flight cabin door, slide out of moving plane

RELATED: 'Joy' comes home for Christmas: Family devastated after surrendering dog gets holiday surprise from Tampa shelter

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter