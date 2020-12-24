Man rescues deer from icy pond days before Christmas

CRANMOOR, Wis. — Editor's Note: The picture above is a file image. Video of the deer rescue can be found at the bottom of this article.
More proof that the Christmas spirit is alive and well comes in the form of a man helping a doe trapped on an icy pond.
According to a Facebook post, Gil Lancour of Cranmoor, Wis., saw the deer stuck out in the middle of a pond just days before Christmas. And, she couldn't stand up on her own!
Lancour told News 9 that he wanted to help the deer and walked out onto the ice and sat with her for a bit before pushing her off the ice.
Video shows her stumbling to safety and scampering off into the woods. You can watch the rescue below!
