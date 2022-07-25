Man hospitalized after apparent shark bite at Daytona Beach

This reportedly is the sixth shark bite of the year that has happened out of Volusia County.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man from Orlando ended up in the hospital Monday after he was reportedly bitten by a shark while at Daytona Beach.

Authorities believe the 33-year-old man was waist-deep into the water around 3 p.m. when he was bitten on his right foot, Click Orlando reports Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said. The bite was "presumably by a shark."

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the man was in a popular resort area when the incident happened.

The man was sent to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.