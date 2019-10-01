ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A man is facing animal cruelty charges after throwing a cat in a carrier into a ditch, then kicking and hitting the animal after taking it out, St. Petersburg police said.

On Wednesday, a caller reported seeing Scott Rush, 48, throw the carrier with the cat into a ditch filled with water.

Police said when Rush saw he was being watched, he took the carrier out of the water, then went to a dumpster behind a nearby business near the intersection of 4th Street North and 45th Avenue North. He took the cat out of the carrier, then began hitting and kicking the animal, police said.

Rush was charged with felony cruelty to animals.

St. Petersburg Police Department

The cat was taken to a vet to be checked out, then was taken to Pinellas Animal Services.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.