Orphaned manatee calf rescued by Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Venice

The 44-pound female calf was taken to ZooTampa at Lowry Park for rehab.

VENICE, Fla. — An orphaned manatee is now getting the care it needs.

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium rescued the little one. She weighs 44 pounds and was taken by MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife to ZooTampa at Lowry Park for rehab & care.

Mote posted pictures of her on Facebook saying, "We know she will receive the best possible care from the ZooTampa team!

Weighing in at 44 lbs, the manatee is the smallest rescued orphan calf the David A Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center has treated, ZooTampa said in a Facebook post.

According to the zoo, its state-of-the-art manatee critical care center is one of only two places that takes orphan calves in.

