MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County commissioners are eyeing a ban on the retail sale of puppies and kittens.

The board asked its legal team to research similar ordinances across Florida including Sarasota’s and return in six months with options for them.

The action comes after Petland notified commissioners it’s opening a second store in Manatee County on May 1 in Lakewood Ranch.

Commissioner Betsy Benac offered Brevard County’s ordinance it allows stores to sell animals from kennels inspected by the USDA. But some on the board said it doesn’t go far enough.

Commissioner Misty Servia says questioned the USDA inspection’s reliability. “They’ve lowered their standards," she said.

Animal advocates say Petland buys their animals from puppy mills. Brad Parker, a Petland store owner, told commissioners he’s an honest businessman and is willing to work with the community.

Sarasota passed a ban in 2017. Petland sued the county. The lawsuit was dismissed this month when both sides settled.

Petland agreed not to renew its Sarasota lease. The Sarasota store will close July 1.

While some commissioners say the ban is the right thing to do, others say they don’t want to run anyone out of business.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.