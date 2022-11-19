Manatee County Animal Welfare encourages people to foster pets for Thanksgiving holiday

Starting Nov. 21, people wanting to welcome a pet into their home can take home a dog or cat for a time duration of their choice.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — With family and friends coming together to celebrate Thanksgiving together, there could possibly be another member added to the bunch this year.

With the large number of shelter pets that spend the holidays alone in their kennels, Manatee County Animal Welfare wants to change that this year.

The animal control service believes every pet deserves a home for the holidays, so it's encouraging short-term fostering for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Starting Nov. 21, people wanting to welcome a pet into their home can take home a dog or cat for a time duration of their choice. Food and necessary supplies will be provided.

Anyone interested in bringing home a foster friend for the holidays can find more information by clicking here.

And for people wanting to actually adopt a pet, MCAW says there are more than 150 furry friends looking for homes. All adoption fees will be waived in lieu of a donation made to the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services.

Adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, and rabies certificate – a value of over $300 in savings, shelter leaders explain.

This promotion will run from Nov. 21 through Jan. 3. Manatee County residents are required to license their new pet for an additional $20.