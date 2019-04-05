CLEARWATER, Fla — A 1-ton injured manatee rescued from a creek died from its injuries.

The female manatee had been hit several times by a boat before she was pulled Friday from Stevenson Creek, according to a ZooTampa statement. She, too, was missing her left pectoral flipper.

The animal was brought to the Zoo's Manatee Critical Care Center, but it died at the hospital due to severe injuries.

"The Zoo is committed to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of this iconic Florida species and remains steadfast in its mission to the conservation of manatees through critical care and education to prevent human-caused threats to manatees," the statement reads.

"We encourage everyone to be mindful of potential consequences of propeller strikes on wildlife while boating."

