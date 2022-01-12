WATCH: People gather to see manatee released back into Florida waters after rehabilitation

Chandler the manatee spent a year rehabbing at ZooTampa's David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — After more than 1,100 manatee deaths were reported in 2021, here's some good news to shine through the dark times.

A 720-pound manatee named Chandler who was rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in January 2021 is finally being returned to his native waters.

He will be released at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the TECO Manatee Viewing Center.

The manatee was rehabilitated at ZooTampa's David A. Starz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center, which is "home of one of only four critical care centers in the U.S. for injured, sick, and orphaned manatees," a news release from ZooTampa explains.

When Chandler was first rescued, he reportedly only weighed 490 pounds and was also suffering from cold stress.

He will be released at the TECO Manatee Viewing Center because of his age and size making him an "inexperienced juvenile."