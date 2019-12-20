FRANKLIN, Mass. — Even some of the world’s best investigators can be thrown off the trail when an unlikely suspect comes into play.

That’s exactly what happened to the Franklin Police Department in Massachusetts when they couldn’t figure out why toys kept disappearing from a holiday toy drive. The officers were stumped until they caught the culprit on camera.

And, to their surprise—it was one of their own: Ben Franklin, the department's therapy dog.

In a video posted to Facebook, an officer follows the golden retriever to his hideout. They think he saw the toys they were collecting and thought they were his.

The police department said its officers learned some valuable lessons when dealing with potential canine criminals -- keep the storage room closed.

Instead of facing charges, Ben has been banned from the room full of toys, according to Boston 25 News.

RELATED: Super Foster Angel celebrates 30 years of giving, helping thousands of kids

RELATED: Florida man pays electric bills for families about to lose power

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter