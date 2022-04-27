Massive alligator creates roadblock on SR-417 in Seminole County

The gator was estimated to be a whopping 10-12 feet long.

OVIEDO, Fla. — Editor's note: The photo above is a file image.

Picture this — you're driving down the highway and suddenly see a large alligator in the road. Sounds crazy? Well, it actually happened for some drivers in Seminole County

A massive gator crawled its way onto State Road 417, near Oviedo, bright and early Wednesday morning, Click Orlando reports.

The surprise visit from the scaley friend reportedly forced authorities to temporarily close the toll road.

Traffic cameras showed the whole incident go down with the estimated 10-12 feet long gator being surrounded by an Oviedo police car and an unmarked Florida Highway Patrol cruiser.

Um gator in the road ...

NB SR-417 north of Lake Jesup

- TRAFFIC HEAVILY DELAYED pic.twitter.com/BwBPWzjFWB — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) April 27, 2022

On the bright side, drivers were still able to get by in the unblocked lane while the gator continued to relax in the lanes of the highway.

According to WESH, the gator either moved or was moved just off the shoulder.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate, and an FHP lieutenant said troopers were waiting for a trapper to remove the alligator, Click Orlando explains.

The reason why the gator was trying to cross the road is unknown — but it certainly made an entrance!