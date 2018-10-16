PALMETTO, Fla. – The massive, 15-foot gator with a following was spotted again at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course.

Nicknamed "Chubbs," the huge gator first made headlines in the summer of 2016 when a golfer posted a video to YouTube. Some golfers even drive long distances to play at the course in the hopes of catching a glimpse of Chubbs.

Gators like Chubbs are active during the summer mating season, but there's still a good chance of seeing them during cooler weather, too. And with record temperatures around Florida to start the fall season, chances of spotting gators are even higher.

As with all wildlife, experts say to keep a safe distance – at least 20 feet away. Also, don't touch or feed gators. It's illegal to feed gators – and it's not safe.

