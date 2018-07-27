A loggerhead sea turtle named Intrepid made his way back to the Gulf of Mexico with a new accessory Friday morning.

Intrepid was rescued in early June and taken to Mote's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital on City Island after people found him floating and lethargic.

Exams done at Mote’s Hospital showed that Intrepid had signs of neurologic issues, potentially caused by red tide toxicity

After more than a month in Mote's hospital, Intrepid was medically cleared to be released.

Before he was released, he was fitted with a Wildlife Computers SPOT satellite tag. The tag will transmit his location through satellite when he comes to the surface. The tag was deployed by staff in Mote's Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program as part of a study of male loggerhead turtles' migratory behavior after release from rehabilitation.

"Intrepid's tag will give us even more insight into the life history of male sea turtles, which is a priority for conservation-focused research," said Kristen Mazzarella, Senior Biologist for Mote's Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program. "Unlike female sea turtles, males do not come back to land after hatching. Rehabilitation patients like Intrepid give us excellent opportunities to learn more about these less-studied adult males."

Intrepid got his nickname from the boat that a Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy used to take Mote responders out to get him.

