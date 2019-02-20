LARGO, Fla. — Need a new puppy in your life? Check out Waffle!

She’s a 5-month-old mixed breed puppy who still has a little growing to do. Waffle hasn’t quite grown into her paws, so she’ll likely get a little taller and round out a bit.

She’s very affectionate and at times a bit of a lap dog but still a puppy who’s going to need some exercise and lots of love.

Waffle is learning her leash manners well and would probably take well to crate training.

She’s already spayed and microchipped, ready to go home today!

If you’re interested in adopting Waffle, visit her at SPCA Tampa Bay in Largo or go to spcatampabay.org for more information on their available animals.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.