TAMPA, Fla. -- Michigan winters are known to be brutal, but how would a cat know how to make its way down to Florida to escape the snow?

Only Daisy-duck Bandit Sanborn knows: Sometime before Halloween, the cat disappeared and worked his way down to the Sunshine State. His family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a ticket back home.

Sanborn's family received a phone call from Blue Pearl Veterinary Partners about the missing animal, who apparently followed a Tampa woman home. They were able to connect because Sanborn was microchipped.

Putting him on a plane is the only way to get him back home, the GoFundMe says.

The page surpassed its $500 goal late Sunday.

"Over the last three weeks we tried to find friends and relatives who may have been in that area and able to bring Daisy home. We were unsuccessful," it reads.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.