Snow Lilly, Milwaukee County Zoo polar bear, dies at 36

A recent wellness exam found Snow Lilly had heart disease and was undergoing other age-related changes, the release said.

MILWAUKEE — North America's oldest polar bear living in human care at the Milwaukee County Zoo has died, the zoo reported Saturday.

Snow Lilly, the zoo's beloved polar bear was humanely euthanized Friday due to declining health.

"Snow Lilly was a visitor favorite at the Zoo and considered one of the iconic animals in the population," Zoo Director Amos Morris said in a statement. "She will be sorely missed by both staff and visitors."

Zoo veterinarians and animal care staff performed a wellness exam on Snow Lilly Thursday, WDJT News reported. Under anesthesia, zoo officials found traces of heart disease and age-related changes.

Snow Lilly came to the Milwaukee Zoo in 2005 after spending time at the Bronx Zoo.

The Zoo said she enjoyed swimming in her pool and could be seen bouncing a large rubber ball on the bottom of the pool like a basketball.

Officials say Snow Lilly enjoyed apples, peanut butter, and molasses, WDJT said. Her milestone birthdays were celebrated with "cakes" filled with fish, Jell-O, and trail mix.