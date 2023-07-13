Missing Atlanta police K-9 found near handler's home

Authorities said the K-9 officer was found near his handler's home.

ATLANTA — After two days, an Atlanta Police K-9 officer who ran away had a happy reunion with its handler early Thursday morning.

The department took to Facebook to inform the public that their missing K-9 officer had been located. The post said K-9 Ben was found near his handler's home just around 9 a.m.

Authorities said the officer is assigned to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. He was getting ready for work at his home when he was let out of his kennel and ran away on Tuesday.

K-9 Ben is a 9-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer and is an 8-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department. He weighs around 90 pounds and does not have a chip, APD said.

"This was part of their normal, morning routine, but this time, Ben ran into a nearby wooded area and has not been located," APD wrote in a social media post.

The department thanked the public and officers with the Oconee County Sheriff's Department and Georgia State Patrol for their help in locating him.

