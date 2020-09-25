"We found this guy on our airfield this morning - Mohawk on fleek, blush on his cheeks - and we're looking to reunite him with his owner," the airport tweeted.

TAMPA, Fla — Employees at Tampa International Airport are searching for the owner of a cockatiel, found on the airfield Monday morning. The airport tweeted out a picture of the bird, hoping someone would recognize it.

The cockatiel has pale yellow feathers, brown tipped wings, rosy red cheeks and a mohawk.

It's Monday morning at TPA, and the bird is the word.



Are you or a friend missing a cockatiel? We found this guy on our airfield this morning - Mohawk on fleek, blush on his cheeks - and we're looking to reunite him with his owner.



DM us if you know something. pic.twitter.com/uJxoN2erN0 — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) September 21, 2020

The community is hard at work. People have been replying to the story on Twitter and Facebook offering to take care of the bird and suggesting local groups that can help. Others are sharing videos of their lost birds, hoping for a match.

The Tampa Bay Times talked with airport operations supervisor Taylor Merk, who found the cockatiel. He says it took him about 15 minutes to scoop up the bird with a safety vest.

"Every time he tried to fly away from me the wind pushed him back down," Merk told the Tampa Bay Times. "When I brought him into the truck he immediately fell asleep on the headrest."

The staff named the bird "Echo" after the taxiway where he was found. Tampa International Airport says the cockatiel is in good hands. He's staying with an employee until the airport hears from the bird's owner.