The Garzas had nearly lost hope when their fur baby that had been missing for a couple of weeks was found at an adoption event in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON — On Saturday, a Crosby family was reunited with their dog that had gone missing about two weeks ago.

The Garzas were searching for Wolfie in Baytown when they followed some leads that ended up taking them to Baytown Animal Services. Once they got there, they saw a flyer for a mega pet adoption event being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

They got back in their car and headed downtown. That's when they found their loved one.

Monica Garza, 18, said the weeks without Wolfie were hard.

"I lost hope because you never know what's going to happen," she said.

Nelly Garza, Monica's mother, said her children had lost hope and were upset when their pet went missing. She said the dog is really close with her children.