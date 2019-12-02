WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police say someone stole a 12-year-old monkey from the Palm Beach Zoo.

The zoo said Kali is a Goeldi's monkey that weighs only a pound and is on special anti-inflammatory medication. Marketing director Naki Carter said Goeldi's monkeys are popular in the illegal pet trade.

The zoo said the primate was discovered missing by a keeper during rounds early Monday morning. Police said surveillance video shows someone walking along the west side perimeter of the zoo early Monday and later the same person was seen walking north along the same side.

"Our animal staff noticed that the mesh on her enclosure was cut open," Margo McKnight, zoo president and CEO said in a release. "We immediately examined habitats throughout the zoo before determining this was an isolated incident."

The zoo said Kali is all black and does not have distinct markings. She is fully immunized and has a microchip.

“This very small and rare monkey is increasingly sought after for the illegal pet trade,” McKnight said. “We don’t buy and sell our animals. We work in collaboration with other Zoos to save species. ‘Kali’ and her well-being is priceless.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers.

Goeldi's monkeys are native to the Amazon jungle and are known for their jumping abilities. They're in the same small monkey family as tamarins and marmosets. In human care, they can live up to 21 years of age.

Palm Beach Zoo said Kali came to the zoo in 2009.

