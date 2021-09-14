Did you lose a pony? Pasco Sheriff's Office searches for owner

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Are you missing a pony?
If so, it might be in the custody of the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
Agricultural deputies found a pony stallion Monday morning in the area of Galveston Street in Spring Hill.
"He’s now in the care of deputies, but would like to find his way home," the sheriff's office said.
If you are the owner and are able to show proof, you are asked to call the Pasco County Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102. Once on the phone, you'll want to select option 7 and reference case number 21-032971.