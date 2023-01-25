Search ongoing for missing toucan stolen from local animal sanctuary

A worker noticed "Maggie" was missing when they went into the aviary to feed the birds.

TAMPA, Fla. — The search is ongoing for a toucan named "Maggie" who was stolen in the middle of the night last week from Horsepower For Kids & Animal Sanctuary.

Karen Kalbaugh, who's a worker at the local sanctuary, said Wednesday night someone came into the farm, climbed over a fence, came into an aviary and took Maggie somewhere.

A worker noticed the bird was missing the next morning when coming in to feed them and immediately called the police.

Kalbaugh said the crime is very hard to do, especially in the dark, since the thief would have to be familiar with the layout of the area.

At this time, the staff has no idea who took the bird. And Kalbaugh says Maggie, who has been at the sanctuary for five years, needs to be cared for.

“They require special food and care, [so] I would hope that the person that took the bird is aware of that and is taking care of the bird,” she said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office also tweeted about the bird being stolen, claiming there's a reward of $2,500 being offered for finding Maggie.

“All we can do is spread the word and all it takes is for someone to notice their neighbor has some strange sounds coming out of their living room at night [because[ she’s not going to be quiet,” Kalbaugh said. “Please return the bird, just return the bird.

“It’s the best thing for the bird and for you.”

Anyone with information on where the bird is can call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.