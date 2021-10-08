Welcome Moby: New dolphin born at Discovery Cove

Moby is still nursing and spending time with his mom.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Baby Moby was welcomed to the world about six weeks ago, becoming the newest dolphin born at Discovery Cove in Orlando.

Starbuck and Nueces are the proud parents.

Moby took his first breath on June 26 and has been hitting all his important milestones, according to Discovery Cove, which is owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainments.

The dolphin calf is already 75 lbs. He is spending time bonding with his mother before meeting new people.

Discovery Cove wrote that Moby will be introduced to the public when the time is right.