Moccasin Lake Nature Park leaders introduce Charley the osprey

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An injured osprey has now recovered thanks to several agencies that helped save him.

Charley was found in his nest in Fort De Soto Park when he was just a chick. And volunteers that monitor the area realized he was hurt and contacted authorities to be able to remove him.

Charley was then checked by a veterinarian who found that the bird had a healed fracture and wasn't able to fly well enough to be released.

He was eventually taken to Moccasin Lake Nature Park in Clearwater where he is now a permanent resident.

Now months later, Charley is being introduced to the public.

"We want to introduce Charley because we have a new osprey exhibit at Moccasin Lake Nature Park within the raptor sanctuary portion, and I know from the years of working with ospreys and putting up platforms and taking calls from all over the Tampa Bay area, ospreys are a particularly popular bird...," Barbara Walker, the bird of prey director at Moccasin Lake Nature Park, said.

"If you want to come see one up close, this is the place."

You can help keep Charley and other species in good health. Moccasin Lake Raptor Sanctuary is looking for volunteers, funds and fish.