Mom cat, kittens rescued from tree at DeSoto Elementary School

Rescue team members were also able to catch a stray dog running in the area.

TAMPA, Florida — Students at DeSoto Elementary School were able to put skills they recently learned to the test when they spotted a stray mother cat and her kittens in a tree.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay rescue team members found a mom cat and her babies 15 feet up in a tree, the animal shelter said in a Facebook post. They were able to safely trap the mom and then get the kittens down.

"The third-graders at DeSoto Elementary were excited to help!" HSTB wrote in the post.

The students recently learned about TNVR, which means trap, neuter, vaccinate and return. It's a way to reduce community-related nuisances.