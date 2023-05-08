The rains soaked their ceremony. A bear stole their desserts. This couple got more Mother Nature at their wedding than they planned!

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A couple from Colorado got married this past week, and they got an unintended — but very Colorado — experience at their wedding.

Wild weather. Wildlife. And some wild pictures to tell the tale.

Cailyn McRossie-Martinez and Brandon Martinez were high school sweethearts who tied the knot this summer in Boulder County. Weddings never go exactly as planned, but between the monsoon rains and a bear stealing their dessert bar - this will be a story they tell for years to come.

It started with rain — heavy rain that started coming down when they were about to do their vows.

"So by the time it started pouring rain on us in the middle of the ceremony, us and all of our guests were soaking wet. But it was awesome. It was totally awesome," Cailyn said with a laugh.

But the night wasn't over yet. Just as the dancing started, an unexpected guest showed up — a bear.

"It's not too often you go in to your dessert table and see a bear crashing it and eating all of it," Brandon said.

After the bear helped itself to a few desserts, staff security shooed it off and no one was hurt.

Calling it "the perfect Colorado wedding," Cailyn said the experience was an important lesson in marriage.

"Life doesn't always go to plan, but it's how you get through it together," she said.

