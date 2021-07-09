Grizzly bear attacks, kills woman camping in Montana

A local sheriff's office says it thinks it found the bear and killed it days after the attack.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Editor's note: This is a stock photo of a grizzly.

Wildlife experts in Montana say they may have found the grizzly bear that killed a woman Tuesday in the middle of the night.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the attack happened near the small town of Ovando. Animal experts said grizzlies are common in the area.

CBS News reported the woman killed was Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, California. The national outlet adds she was on a long-distance bicycle trip and had stopped for the night.

Other people who were camping in the area were able to use bear spray and force it out of the area, according to CBS News.

The Powell County Sheriff's Office said on Friday a grizzly had been killed in the area after a woman called saying her door had been ripped off and there were large claw marks.

The sheriff's office said the bear was killed and samples were sent off to be tested. Investigators said they were pretty sure this was the bear from Tuesday's deadly attack. They said they want to have a positive identification within the next few days.