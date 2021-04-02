Buccaneers or Chiefs? Brady or Mahomes? Carlton the sloth didn’t waste any time making his choice clear at Moody Gardens in Galveston.

GALVESTON, Texas — All eyes were on the Linnaeus two-toed sloth Wednesday during a Super Bowl event at Moody Gardens in Galveston.

Carlton was calm under pressure as he was presented with two plates holding vitamin supplements disguised as footballs. One plate represented the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the other the Kansas City Chiefs.

Without much hesitation, Carlton woofed down the football on the Chiefs plate. It was a blowout by all accounts.

For dessert, Carlton was rewarded with a yummy yam trophy.

The crowd of colorful birds, turtles and other Rainforest residents cheered wildly.

They were treated to a spectacular halftime show by Megan Thee Pigeon and Marshall Mathers the Victoria Crowned Pigeon.

If Carlton was right and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, Moody Gardens will give guests free admission to the Rainforest Pyramid with the purchase of an Aquarium Pyramid ticket every Monday through Thursday throughout the month of February.