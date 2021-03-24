SARASOTA, Fla. — "O-H" is going home!
The loggerhead sea turtle will be released from Anna Maria Island, after a successful recovery at Mote's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital in Sarasota.
The release is set for Wednesday, March 24.
In case you're wondering what "O-H" stands for, so are we.
The turtle got the nickname from the family who found it floating along a residential canal in Bradenton last December 12.
Upon arrival, O-H was dealing with some buoyancy issues and missing its right rear flipper.
Mote extended a huge thank you to the family that called in O-H.
The rehab facility also gave these tips:
If you see a distressed or deceased sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota or Manatee counties, report to trained responders immediately. Contact Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program via the 24-hour hotline at 888-345-2335.
- When calling, be ready to provide a thorough description of the animal, its behaviors, and the location.
- Take photos and video if possible.
- Never attempt to rescue or push back any animal in distress.
- For other Florida counties, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC's) Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
- In the southeastern U.S., call 877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343).
Thankfully O-H is doing a lot better! He was eventually able to move to one of Mote's large medical pools, and now home is the next stop.
Good luck buddy!
