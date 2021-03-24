The sea turtle, named "O-H," will go home after a successful recovery at Mote's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital in Sarasota.

SARASOTA, Fla. — "O-H" is going home!

The loggerhead sea turtle will be released from Anna Maria Island, after a successful recovery at Mote's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital in Sarasota.

The release is set for Wednesday, March 24.

In case you're wondering what "O-H" stands for, so are we.

The turtle got the nickname from the family who found it floating along a residential canal in Bradenton last December 12.

Upon arrival, O-H was dealing with some buoyancy issues and missing its right rear flipper.

Mote extended a huge thank you to the family that called in O-H.

The rehab facility also gave these tips:

If you see a distressed or deceased sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota or Manatee counties, report to trained responders immediately. Contact Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program via the 24-hour hotline at 888-345-2335.

When calling, be ready to provide a thorough description of the animal, its behaviors, and the location.

Take photos and video if possible.

Never attempt to rescue or push back any animal in distress.

For other Florida counties, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC's) Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

In the southeastern U.S., call 877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343).

Thankfully O-H is doing a lot better! He was eventually able to move to one of Mote's large medical pools, and now home is the next stop.

Good luck buddy!