A Sarasota shark researcher is taking part in an expedition to study great white sharks.

Dr. Robert E. Hueter, a senior scientist and director of the Center for Shark Research at Mote Marine Laboratory, is part of the crew of the Nova Scotia Expedition.

So far, the team has tagged three of the sharks and collected samples from another.

The area has been identified as a potential mating site for the North Atlantic great white shark population, and the tags will help scientists keep track of the animals' movements.

The expedition started Sept. 17 and will continue until Oct. 13. You can follow its progress at ocearch.org.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP