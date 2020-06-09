Ready, set, race for the sea turtles: How to join and help out

You can run anywhere in the world to support research done right off the Florida coast.

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — Sea turtles travel hundreds of miles through the world's oceans, sometimes all alone.

Researchers with Mote Marine Laboratory say these masters of social distancing inspired their decision to turn an annual fundraising run into a virtual experience.

The 34th Run for the Turtles is happening online instead of Siesta Public Beach. Since July 10, people have been logging in to log their miles for the 5K or 1-mile fun run. It costs $35 for adults and $25 for kids 13 and younger to register.

You can click here to sign up through 12 a.m. Thursday. The race ends later that day, Sept. 10.

Some of the sea turtles Mote researchers have nursed back to health are taking part in a race of their own!

For 13 years now, the Sea Turtle Conservancy has hosted the Tour De Turtles. It's a marathon-like "race" that follows the long-distance migration of sea turtles over three months.

The race raises awareness about the threat to sea turtles' survival.

This year, the Sea Turtle Conservancy is holding separate Tour de Turtles Marathons for the leatherbacks and the non-leatherback (chelonians). The Leatherback Tour de Turtles started on June 16, World Sea Turtle Day.

The Chelonian Tour de Turtles started on Aug. 1. Both races end on Oct. 31.

