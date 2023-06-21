x
Pennsylvania police rescue family of wayward raccoons from delivery truck

Mount Joy Borough Police believe the raccoon family made a cross-country trip to Lancaster County from Denver, Colorado while stowing away on the delivery truck.
Credit: Mount Joy Borough Police
Mount Joy Borough Police Officer Mason Shelley holds one of the baby raccoons rescued from a delivery truck at a local business Sunday afternoon.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Members of a Lancaster County police department pitched in Sunday to help out a group of wayward tourists -- a small family of raccoons.

According to an account on the Mount Joy Borough Police Department's Facebook page, the raccoons were found stranded inside a semi-trailer delivery at a local business. It is believed they made the trip to Mount Joy all the way from Denver, Colorado, the police department said.

The mother raccoon and two babies were released into the wild, and while the mother seemed to have little trouble adjusting, her babies appeared to be struggling, the department said.

Police then decided to call the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, where staff members agreed to take in the baby raccoons and rehabilitate them, the police department said.

Credit: Mount Joy Borough Police Department

"This (Monday) morning we received a report the brother and sister kits are responding well to their treatments," the police department said.

