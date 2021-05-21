National Endangered Species Day sheds light on wildlife on the verge of extinction

Here in Florida, there are nearly 130 species that are endangered or threatened.

For more than 15 years, the third Friday of May has been a day dedicated to shining light on the thousands of animals who face extinction across the globe.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there are more than 1,300 endangered or threatened species in the United States alone. Animals can disappear from the earth due to changes in their environment that either happens naturally or are caused by humans, the agency says.

However, scientists say the main reason many species are endangered today is that humans have changed the homes and habitats on which many animals depend on.

On National Endangered Species Day, people can learn about which animals are considered endangered or threatened in their neck of the woods.

Here in Florida, the state's fish and wildlife conservation commission has recorded nearly 130 species that are endangered or threatened at the federal and state level.

Some of those animals include:

American crocodile

Florida Panther

Reticulated flatwoods salamander

Hawksbill sea turtle

Red-cockaded woodpecker

A full list of endangered or threatened species in Florida can be seen here.