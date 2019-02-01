WASHINGTON D.C. -- Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Bei Bei won't have an audience amid a partial government shutdown.

The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C. closed Tuesday night because of the shutdown that began Dec. 22. The panda cam, which lets viewers watch giant panda Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Bei Bei in their exhibit, also went down Tuesday night.

According to the zoo's website, the panda cam and other live animal cams won't broadcast during a government shutdown because they require federal resources and staff, and the camera is considered non-essential.

CBS said the cams won't stream until the government reopens, but all animals will still be fed and cared for. Tens of thousands of panda fans have been able to watch the bears 24/7 for years through the panda cam.

Though you can't watch the pandas live, you can still find more information about the zoo's pandas and the giant panda species on the zoo's website.

The nation marked 12 days since the government partially shut down last month because of partisan conflicts surrounding President Trump's proposal for funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Democratic and Republican congressional leaders are expected to attend a meeting on border security Wednesday at the White House.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.