Nearly 11-foot great white shark pings off of Florida coast

The 1,602-pound female shark was last marked on Jan. 20 near the Florida Keys.

KEY WEST, Fla. — A nearly 11-foot great white shark decided to make a snowbird visit to the Sunshine State when it pinged off of the Florida coast this week.

Acadia, a 1,602-pound female shark was spotted visiting the Florida Keys by OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that conducts research on the ocean giants.

According to the organization, the shark has been studied since it was tagged near Nova Scotia back in September of 2020. Since then, they say, she has traveled more than 2,200 miles south.

"Every ping helps our science team learn more," OCEARCH wrote on Facebook.

And it looks like the massive fish is enjoying her stay. As of 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 20 Acadia was still hanging around the Keys.

You can track Acadia and other sharks through the organization's website.