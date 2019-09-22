TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — An injured manatee was stuck in one of the intercoastal waterways on Treasure Island Sunday evening.

Neighbors said the manatee was bleeding and they think a boat hit her.

FWC was called to help the manatee and her calf. FWC said they would leave them there because she was breathing okay and she was able to swim away from them when they tried to approach her.

