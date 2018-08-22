Pasco County firefighters made an unusual rescue Tuesday morning, and they didn't have to go very far to do it.

A crew from Station 11 in New Port Richey returned from a call to find a raccoon behind the station with its head stuck in a can.After the firefighter's caught the raccoon, they worked to carefully remove the can.

The raccoon was freed and returned to the wild.

