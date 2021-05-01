The turtles were rescued near Cape Cod after a cold stun in November.

SARASOTA, Fla. — On Monday, nine juvenile Kemp's ridley sea turtles were released into the Atlantic Ocean after being rehabilitated at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota.

The turtles arrived at Mote after getting stranded near Cape Cod in November.

Because sea turtles are cold-blooded animals, cold temperatures can affect the way they regulate their body temperature and function. The cold New England winters can be fatal for this endangered species if they don't receive help.

That's where Mote comes in.

The Sarasota laboratory & aquarium has received over 20 cold stun turtles since November. Mote worked alongside several organizations and rehab facilities to make sure the 900+ turtles stranded by the recent cold stun event were taken care of.

These endangered sea turtles, nicknamed Art, Canaan, Douglas, Fraser, Noble, Linus, Peppermint Patty, Schroeder, and Charlie Brown, were released back into the Atlantic at Canaveral National Seashore.

To read more about the turtles still in Mote's care you can visit mote.org/hospital.

What other people are reading right now: